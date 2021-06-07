WATCH: Israel respects US but will make its own decisions, says former UN envoy June 7, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-respects-us-but-will-make-its-own-decisions-says-former-un-envoy/ Email Print In an interview with Arutz 7, former Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon discusses Israel’s war on terror, world opinion, and his support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments to President Joe Biden that Israel will continue to fight Iran even if it causes friction with the U.S. Antony BlinkenBenjamin NetanyahuBiden AdministrationDanny DanonHamasIranian threatUS foreign policyUS-Israel relations