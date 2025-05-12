WATCH: Israeli American hostage Edan Alexander handed over to Red Cross

The IDF confirmed that the Red Cross received and transferred Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity; he is currently en route to an absorption center where his mother and relatives await his arrival.

WATCH: The Red Cross convoy arriving at Khan Younis moments ago to receive Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander from Hamas. The convoy has already left the area with Alexander in one of the vehicles on its way to Israeli forces in Gaza. https://t.co/Dm3kFjAKLs pic.twitter.com/5ITBFbiWzs — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) May 12, 2025