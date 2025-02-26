WATCH: Israeli captives learned to sing Jewish songs in Arabic February 26, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-captives-learned-to-sing-jewish-songs-in-arabic/ Email Print Freed Israeli hostage Danielle Gilboa revealed that she, along with the other female hostages, learned to sing Jewish Shabbat songs in Arabic to keep the flame of Judaism alive while in Gaza.Daniella Gilboa and the other girls in captivity taught themselves to sing Jewish prayers in Arabic so they could still practice Judaism.Their ingenuity during such a difficult time is awe-inspiring. I'm just sorry they ever had to go to such lengths in the first place. pic.twitter.com/jqIKbs6B5u— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) February 25, 2025 Oh my heart!! This is Daniella Gilboa who was a hostage in Gaza.She tells the story that on Shabbat while she was captive, she wanted to sing the song that Jews around the world sing every Friday night, Shalom Aleichem.But she knew that if Hamas heard her singing a song in… pic.twitter.com/qdBbddq6ev— Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) February 26, 2025 ArabichostagesJudaism