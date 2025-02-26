WATCH: Israeli captives learned to sing Jewish songs in Arabic

Freed Israeli hostage Danielle Gilboa revealed that she, along with the other female hostages, learned to sing Jewish Shabbat songs in Arabic to keep the flame of Judaism alive while in Gaza.

