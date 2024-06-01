WATCH: Israeli fighter jets bombard Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon June 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-fighter-jets-bombard-hezbollah-positions-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print Over the last 72 hours, the IAF bombed over 40 targets across Lebanon, striking ten terror cells, destroying multiple rocket launchers, and eliminating four Hezbollah terrorists. More than 40 air and ground strikes, about 10 terrorist squads were attacked; This is what the attacks looked like in the last 72 hours on the northern borderThe IDF attacked a series of targets in the last 72 hours in Lebanon. In a joint operation by the Northern Command, the… pic.twitter.com/BlAHsZywJG— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 1, 2024 Meanwhile in South Lebanon. Is Beirut next? Did they cross Galants red line? pic.twitter.com/G9wKrXmHb1— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 1, 2024 HezbollahIAFLebanonrocket launchers