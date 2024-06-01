Search

WATCH: Israeli fighter jets bombard Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

Over the last 72 hours, the IAF bombed over 40 targets across Lebanon, striking ten terror cells, destroying multiple rocket launchers, and eliminating four Hezbollah terrorists.





