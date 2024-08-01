Search

WATCH: Israeli influencer asks 100 Tel Aviv residents which US presidential candidate is better for Israel

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-influencer-asks-100-tel-aviv-residents-which-us-presidential-candidate-is-better-for-israel/
Email Print

Tel Aviv, known for its left wing residents, had surprising answers to which presidential candidate would be better for Israel.

>