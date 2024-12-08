WATCH: Israeli influencer masterfully dispels claims of ‘apartheid’ in Israel

Prominent Israeli-Arab influencer Yoseph Haddad defended Israel against the libelous claim of apartheid by showing Arabs who hold senior positions within government, security services, and the army.

.@YosephHaddad breaks down just how badly Israel is at upholding apartheid. @emilykschrader I know you’re proud as hell of this guy!! He was incredible. As always pic.twitter.com/hFz3nFlymM — Mish ️ (@Mish_K_) December 6, 2024