WATCH: Israeli influencer masterfully dispels claims of ‘apartheid’ in Israel December 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-influencer-masterfully-dispels-claims-of-apartheid-in-israel/ Email Print Prominent Israeli-Arab influencer Yoseph Haddad defended Israel against the libelous claim of apartheid by showing Arabs who hold senior positions within government, security services, and the army..@YosephHaddad breaks down just how badly Israel is at upholding apartheid. @emilykschrader I know you’re proud as hell of this guy!! He was incredible. As always pic.twitter.com/hFz3nFlymM— Mish ️ (@Mish_K_) December 6, 2024 apartheidArabsYoseph Haddad