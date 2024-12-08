Search

WATCH: Israeli influencer masterfully dispels claims of ‘apartheid’ in Israel

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-influencer-masterfully-dispels-claims-of-apartheid-in-israel/
Email Print

Prominent Israeli-Arab influencer Yoseph Haddad defended Israel against the libelous claim of apartheid by showing Arabs who hold senior positions within government, security services, and the army.

>