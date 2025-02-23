WATCH: Israeli jets fly over Nasrallah’s funeral, strike terror targets in Lebanon February 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-jets-fly-over-nasrallahs-funeral-strike-terror-targets-in-lebanon/ Email Print Israeli warplanes are flying over the funeral ceremony of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, while simultaneously striking terror targets in various locations across Lebanon.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-23-at-13.42.30_1f769bef.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-23-at-13.50.40_82bd29b2.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-23-at-14.32.36_c378f337.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-23-at-14.53.31_7ec270c0.mp4ISRAELI F-15 AND F-35 JETS FLY LOW OVER NASRALLAH FUNERALIsraeli warplanes, including F-15 and F-35 jets, flew at very low altitude over the funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon.The show of force sent shockwaves through the crowd.Source: Al Jadeed https://t.co/iW857aU4Wd pic.twitter.com/Q97oyBTsQi — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 23, 2025 PANIC ERUPTS AS ISRAELI AIRCRAFT FLY OVER NASRALLAH AND SAFIEDDINE FUNERAL SITELow-flying aircraft sent shockwaves through the funeral procession of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, causing widespread panic.Source: 961today https://t.co/ghIZCKayCy pic.twitter.com/1xopIZE2bJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 23, 2025 Hassan NasrallahHezbollahIAFLebanon