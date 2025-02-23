WATCH: Israeli jets fly over Nasrallah’s funeral, strike terror targets in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes are flying over the funeral ceremony of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, while simultaneously striking terror targets in various locations across Lebanon.

ISRAELI F-15 AND F-35 JETS FLY LOW OVER NASRALLAH FUNERAL

Israeli warplanes, including F-15 and F-35 jets, flew at very low altitude over the funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon.

The show of force sent shockwaves through the crowd.

