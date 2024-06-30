WATCH: Israeli nearly lynched while driving through eastern Jerusalem, car set ablaze June 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-nearly-lynched-while-driving-through-east-jerusalem-car-set-ablaze/ Email Print Arabs hurled objects at the car, attempting to reach the Israeli driver, who sustained moderate injuries. He managed to escape to the checkpoint, but not before his car was torched by the crowd.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-30-at-03.31.14_df09c589.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-30-at-03.32.25_68fe8ca9.mp4 East JerusalemKalandialynching