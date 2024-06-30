Search

WATCH: Israeli nearly lynched while driving through eastern Jerusalem, car set ablaze

Arabs hurled objects at the car, attempting to reach the Israeli driver, who sustained moderate injuries. He managed to escape to the checkpoint, but not before his car was torched by the crowd.

