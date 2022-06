Israel’s 16-year-old rhythmic gymnast Daria Atamanov won a gold medal at the 2022 European Championships, held in Tel Aviv on Saturday. Several hours later, the Israel’s rhythmic gymnastic team also took the gold.

She does it!

Daria Atamanov is the 2022 European all-around Champion!#ECtlv2022 pic.twitter.com/WUD3M1pH4W — European Gymnastics (@UEGymnastics) June 18, 2022