WATCH: Israeli students from Judea and Samaria pray for Miami's Jewish community June 28, 2021

Students from the Binyamin region in Judea and Samaria gathered Monday morning to pray together for the Jewish community in Surfside, Florida, recently struck by tragedy, when a a portion of the Champlain Towers crumbled early Thursday morning. "Our dear brothers and sisters in Florida … Our hearts and thoughts are with you," says the children's teacher. "The most important thing we can do is pray … we've come here today to pray that people are rescued and are able to return to their families, God willing … "We're here for you," he concluded.