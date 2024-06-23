WATCH: Israeli swimmers capture three gold medals at European championship June 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-swimmers-capture-three-gold-medals-at-european-championship/ Email Print The Israeli women’s swim team secured gold in the 200-meter freestyle relay at the European Aquatics Championship in Belgrade, the 400-meter relay, and Anastasia Gorbenko, a member of both teams, later claimed her third gold medal in an individual event. BelgradeEuropean Aquatics ChampionshipIsraeli National Team