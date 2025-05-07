WATCH: Israel’s Eurovision star Yuval Rafael prepares upcoming for song contest May 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-eurovision-star-yuval-rafael-prepares-for-song-contest/ Email Print Yuval Rafael, an Israeli contestant and survivor of the Nova Festival massacre on October 7, is preparing for her upcoming performance in the Eurovision Song Contest, where she will perform her original song, New Day Will Rise, which has already drawn praise from her team. AntisemitismEurovisionYuval Rafael