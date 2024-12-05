Search

WATCH: Jewish man detained outside Sydney’s Grand Synagogue for holding Israeli flag near Hamas rally

Australian police claimed that a Jewish man was provoking protesters outside the Grand Synagogue by displaying his Israeli flag, subsequently detaining him for breaching the peace.

