WATCH: Jewish man detained outside Sydney's Grand Synagogue for holding Israeli flag near Hamas rally December 5, 2024

Australian police claimed that a Jewish man was provoking protesters outside the Grand Synagogue by displaying his Israeli flag, subsequently detaining him for breaching the peace.

BREAKING: A Jew was detained by police for holding an Israeli flag outside of Sydney's Grand Synagogue.Police said he was detained for antagonizing the pro-Hamas protest outside the Synagogue. So you can protest a synagogue but not counter protest. pic.twitter.com/bZG48na0Oh— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 5, 2024