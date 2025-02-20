Search

WATCH: Jewish rapper offers condolences, says feeling pain over Bibas family is morality indicator

Nissim Black released a message following the return of the four bodies of hostages, including toddler and infant Ariel and Kfir Bibas, their mother Shiri, and Oded Lifshitz, saying that feeling pain and being broken by this news places you on the moral side of history.

