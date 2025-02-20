WATCH: Jewish rapper offers condolences, says feeling pain over Bibas family is morality indicator February 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-rapper-offers-condolences-says-feeling-pain-over-bibas-family-is-morality-indicator/ Email Print Nissim Black released a message following the return of the four bodies of hostages, including toddler and infant Ariel and Kfir Bibas, their mother Shiri, and Oded Lifshitz, saying that feeling pain and being broken by this news places you on the moral side of history.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-20-at-16.01.24_cb3cff5f.mp4 HamashostagesNissim Black