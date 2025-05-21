WATCH: Knife-wielding antisemite pries mezuzah off Jewish home in UK May 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-knife-wielding-antisemite-pries-mezuzah-off-jewish-home-in-uk/ Email Print In one of the most densely populated Jewish neighborhoods in the United Kingdom, an antisemite was caught on security camera using a knife to tear a mezuzah off a door before walking away with it.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-21-at-15.23.39_c5e5f655.mp4 AntisemitismMezuzahUnited Kingdom