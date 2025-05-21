Search

WATCH: Knife-wielding antisemite pries mezuzah off Jewish home in UK

In one of the most densely populated Jewish neighborhoods in the United Kingdom, an antisemite was caught on security camera using a knife to tear a mezuzah off a door before walking away with it.

