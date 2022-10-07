Search

WATCH: Kushner negotiated Mideast peace deals ‘to make money,’ Kanye West claims

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that former president Donald Trump’s “entitled” son-in-law Jared Kushner, then his senior adviser, negotiated the Abraham Accords “to make money.”

A Trump defender, West also said he hadn’t realized how close his ex-wife Kim Kardashian had been to the Clintons.