Search

WATCH: Lakewood Jews shoved and denied gas service by antisemitic worker

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lakewood-jews-shoved-and-denied-gas-service-by-antisemitic-worker/
Email Print

Antisemitism in New York and New Jersey has surged since October 7th, with incidents including protests, assaults, and other hate becoming increasingly common.

>