WATCH: Lakewood Jews shoved and denied gas service by antisemitic worker August 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lakewood-jews-shoved-and-denied-gas-service-by-antisemitic-worker/ Email Print Antisemitism in New York and New Jersey has surged since October 7th, with incidents including protests, assaults, and other hate becoming increasingly common. A blatant antisemite gas station owner refused service to Jews in Lakewood, NJ, USA. ‘Go! You motherf*cking Jews!’ Make him famous. pic.twitter.com/pG2nSxbyzs — Era Gigman (@idan_bg) August 5, 2024 Antisemitismgas stationlakewood