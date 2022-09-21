WATCH: Lebanese Hezbollah TV reporter taunts IDF soldiers at border September 21, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-hezbollah-tv-reporter-taunts-idf-soldiers-at-border/ Email Print On September 19, 2022, Al-Manar TV aired a report in which journalist Ali Shoeib stood on the Lebanon-Israel border and said that the “cowardly” IDF soldiers do not dare come any closer to him because he is under the “protective umbrella” of Hezbollah. HezbollahIDFIsrael-Lebanese border