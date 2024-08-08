WATCH: Lebanese journalist says he wants war regardless of the price

Pierre Abi Saab said he wants all out war with Israel no matter what happens to Lebanon, as long as they get Netanyahu’s head.

Lebanese Journalist Pierre Abi Saab on Hizbullah TV: I Want War with Israel, Regardless of the Price; If We Lose, We Can Run Away, Be Killed, or Emigrate; Bring Me Netanyahu’s Entrails pic.twitter.com/yiNDKkCXNj — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 8, 2024