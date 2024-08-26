WATCH: Military expert breaks down Israel’s stellar operation in Gaza August 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-military-expert-breaks-down-israels-stellar-operation-in-gaza/ Email Print John Spencer, a renowned urban warfare expert, analyzed Israel’s conduct in Gaza and detailed how Israel is becoming the golden standard for modern combat. I had a discussion with @jimsciutto @CNN today about my research (to include 3 trips into Gaza observing the IDF first hand) on Israel's operations against Hamas in Gaza. Is Israel being proportionate, following laws of war, trying to prevent civilian casualties, winning? pic.twitter.com/X7ZMnl1HbD — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) August 24, 2024 GazaIDFJohn Spencer