WATCH: Mosab Yousef on Palestinians – ‘The most pathetic people on planet earth’ December 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mosab-yousef-on-palestinians-the-most-pathetic-people-on-planet-earth/ Email Print Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas’ founder, and strong advocate for Israel, spoke in a heated Oxford debate and condemned Palestinians as ‘the most pathetic people on the planet.’This video is going viral in the Arab world:Founder of Hamxs son Mosab Hassan Yousef: “Now, there come the Palestinians, the most pathetic people on planet earth” pic.twitter.com/E3t6fRvT39— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 16, 2024 HamasMosab Hassan YousefOxfordPalestinians