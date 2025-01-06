WATCH: ‘Museum of Terror’ showcases tools used by anti-Israel protesters during Hamilton Hall takeover January 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-museum-of-terror-showcases-tools-used-by-anti-israel-protesters-during-hamilton-hall-takeover/ Email Print On April 30, 2024, anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall took university employees hostage, damaged the building, and were ultimately met with law enforcement, leading to nearly 100 arrests.EXCLUSIVE: Inside the “Museum of Terror” created by anti-Israel student groups at Columbia University—an exhibit of praise for Hamas hang gliders, training for campus protesters, and the tools used to break into Hamilton Hall last April.The FP’s @SulkinMaya reports. pic.twitter.com/spgCiVYhY9— The Free Press (@TheFP) January 6, 2025 AntisemitismColumbia Universityencampment