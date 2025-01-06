Search

WATCH: 'Museum of Terror' showcases tools used by anti-Israel protesters during Hamilton Hall takeover

On April 30, 2024, anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall took university employees hostage, damaged the building, and were ultimately met with law enforcement, leading to nearly 100 arrests.

