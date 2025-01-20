WATCH: Netanyahu congratulates President Trump on assuming office January 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-congratulates-president-trump-on-assuming-office/ Email Print Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first foreign leader to congratulate President Donald Trump on his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates President Trump pic.twitter.com/ijSTJK7VKE— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 20, 2025 Benjamin NetanyahuInauguration DayPresident Trump