Search

WATCH: Netanyahu delivers powerful speech to Congress, praises Trump for pro-Israel policies

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-delivers-powerful-speech-to-congress-praises-trump-for-pro-israel-policies/
Email Print

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a powerful speech to a joint session of Congress, seeking to bolster U.S. support for Israel’s fight against Hamas. The speech sparked boycotts by some top Democrats and drew thousands of protesters to the nation’s capital.



>