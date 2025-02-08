WATCH: Netanyahu on Hannity – ‘Our victory is your victory’ February 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-on-hannity-our-victory-is-your-victory/ Email Print In an interview with Sean Hannity, Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that the spirit of the Jewish people remains unbroken in the face of terror on seven fronts, and that the Axis of Evil is folding in defeat.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-08-at-21.26.03_e2930b56.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahuinterviewSean Hannity