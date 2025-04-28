WATCH: Netanyahu reveals new details of pager operation against Hezbollah and Assad’s overthrow April 28, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-reveals-new-details-of-pager-operation-against-hezbollah-and-assads-overthrow/ Email Print During a JNS summit in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Netanyahu revealed that Israeli fighter jets intercepted Iranian aerial support for Bashar al-Assad during the recent overthrow of his regime in Syria.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-28-at-00.41.42_998af105.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-28-at-01.54.28_73522bdd.mp4 Bashar AssadBenjamin NetanyahuHezbollahIranOperation Pager