WATCH: Netanyahu threatens military action against Iranian nuclear facilities in parting remarks

Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized a firm U.S.-Israel alignment on Iran, declaring that Tehran must be stopped from obtaining nuclear weapons—by force if necessary—and advocating for a "Libyan-style" dismantling of Iran's nuclear program under American supervision.