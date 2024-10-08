WATCH: Netanyahu urges Lebanese citizens to reclaim their country from Hezbollah October 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-urges-lebanese-citizens-to-reclaim-their-country-from-hezbollah/ Email Print Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a message to the people of Lebanon, stating that Israel has eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and both his successors, and that this is a perfect time as any to reclaim what is yours.This is a message to the people of Lebanon: pic.twitter.com/btMQR0Xwtn— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 8, 2024 Benjamin NetanyahuHezbollahLebanon