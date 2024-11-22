Search

WATCH: Newly tapped AG Pam Bondi – ‘Israel is our greatest ally in the world’

Matt Gaetz’s sudden withdrawal from consideration for attorney general in the new Trump administration led to Pam Bondi, Florida’s attorney general, being chosen for the job.

