WATCH: Newly tapped AG Pam Bondi – ‘Israel is our greatest ally in the world’ November 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-newly-appointed-ag-pam-bondi-said-israel-is-our-greatest-ally-in-the-world/ Email Print Matt Gaetz’s sudden withdrawal from consideration for attorney general in the new Trump administration led to Pam Bondi, Florida’s attorney general, being chosen for the job.Trump’s new pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, said, “Israel is our greatest ally in the world.” pic.twitter.com/QWLaQ9p6Yg— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 22, 2024 Attorney GeneralDonald TrumpPam BondiUS-Israel