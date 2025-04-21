WATCH: US Ambassador Huckabee dismisses request for more aid into Gaza April 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-newly-appointed-ambassador-huckabee-decisively-responds-to-calls-to-allow-humanitarian-aid-into-gaza/ Email Print Mike Huckabee, the new US ambassador to Israel, dismissed a WHO request for increased aid to Gaza, blaming Hamas for exploiting humanitarian resources and reaffirming America’s support for Israel.A @WHO official called upon me to put pressure on Israel to bring more humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. How about we put the pressure where it really belongs – on Hamas. pic.twitter.com/5AAv5Q63DD— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) April 21, 2025 Gazahumanitarian aidMike Huckabee