WATCH: US Ambassador Huckabee dismisses request for more aid into Gaza

Mike Huckabee, the new US ambassador to Israel, dismissed a WHO request for increased aid to Gaza, blaming Hamas for exploiting humanitarian resources and reaffirming America’s support for Israel.

A @WHO official called upon me to put pressure on Israel to bring more humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. How about we put the pressure where it really belongs – on Hamas. pic.twitter.com/5AAv5Q63DD — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) April 21, 2025