WATCH: No wars in Europe for past 70 years, Harris tells reporters

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris told reporters covering the Munich Security Conference that throughout the last 70 years, “there has been peace and security” in Europe.

“Through those 70 years…there has been peace & security. We are talking about the real possibility of war in Europe.”

This ignores Yugoslav Wars, as well as Russia’s attacks on Georgia & Ukraine. Also, Berlin Wall only came down three decades ago so I’d quibble with 70 years… https://t.co/8blZUCwvLb

— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 21, 2022