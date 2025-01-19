Search

WATCH: NYC imam claims Israel renamed Arab cities to more ‘Jewish and ancient’ sounding names

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nyc-imam-claims-israel-renamed-arab-cities-to-more-jewish-and-ancient-sounding-names/
Email Print

Imam Mufti Muhammad Ibn Muneer from Queens claimed that Israel’s defensive war in Gaza is not only aimed at supposedly annihilating the Palestinians, but also at changing the entire identity of the region by renaming cities to sound more ‘Jewish and ancient.’

>