WATCH: Piers Morgan defends decision to deport terror supporter Mahmoud Kahlil and others

Popular political commentator Piers Morgan voiced support for deporting foreign students who back terror groups, arguing that if any other minority were targeted like Jews have been, public outrage would be overwhelming.

Holy sh*t.@piersmorgan just made a tremendous point on Mahmoud Khalil and Columbia. Take a listen. It’ll take you 90 seconds. Thank you Piers. pic.twitter.com/0ZdAeA161g — Kosher (@koshercockney) April 14, 2025