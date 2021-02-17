WATCH: Plan to buy land from Arabs in Judea and Samaria is illegal, claims left-wing politician February 17, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-plan-to-buy-land-from-arabs-in-judea-and-samaria-is-illegal-claims-left-wing-politician/ Email Print Labour candidate and Reform Movement leader Gilad Kariv maintains that the Jewish National Fund’s plan to purchase private land from Arabs in Judea and Samaria is illegal and will result in a Supreme Court case. Judea and SamariaLabour