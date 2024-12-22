WATCH: Netanyahu inspects Hezbollah weapons taken by IDF troops December 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pm-netanyahu-inspects-hezbollah-weapons-taken-by-idf-troops/ Email Print The IDF has confiscated thousands of rifles, hundreds of various types of rocket, mortars, and missiles, and a plethora of rocket launchers and drones.WATCH⚡️Netanyahu checking out Hezbollahs mobile rocket launchers and weapons that the IDF has confiscated. pic.twitter.com/yDNLOJhsg1— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 22, 2024 Benjamin NetanyahuHezbollahIDFWeapons