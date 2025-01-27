WATCH: Herzog speaks at UN headquarters in NY on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

During his speech at the United Nations in New York, Israeli President Isaac Herzog criticized the organization for failing the Jewish people and aligning itself with antisemitism and terror—actions completely contrary to its founding principles.

A speech for the History books !

The President of Israel spoke at the UN, on the Holocaust Remembrance Day.Touching, profound, but also fearless and clear about the hypocrisy of the United Nations, more united to support the terrorism than supporting Israel.@Isaac_Herzog pic.twitter.com/Lj5VcDmnNR — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) January 27, 2025