WATCH: Herzog speaks at UN headquarters in NY on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

During his speech at the United Nations in New York, Israeli President Isaac Herzog criticized the organization for failing the Jewish people and aligning itself with antisemitism and terror—actions completely contrary to its founding principles.

