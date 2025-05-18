WATCH: President Trump celebrates Jewish Heritage Month

President Trump released a video celebrating Jewish Heritage Month, highlighting the significant contributions of American Jewry and emphasizing his efforts to combat rampant antisemitism in the United States.

President Trump:

“America is the home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel by far, & we will defend our people… That’s why we have taken unprecedented action to end the scourge of antisemitism in our streets and our schools and college campuses will be safe.” ✡️ pic.twitter.com/C1yGRL6lD7

— Frum TikTok (@FrumTikTok) May 18, 2025