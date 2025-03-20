WATCH: President Trump hangs copy of ‘Declaration of Independence’ in Oval Office March 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-trump-hangs-copy-of-declaration-of-independence-in-oval-office/ Email Print A copy of the Declaration of Independence is prominently displayed in the Oval Office, framed behind a curtain with American flags and historical busts, reflecting President Trump’s emphasis on American heritage..@POTUS shows off the Declaration of Independence, the Gulf of America, his Diet Coke button, and more on a tour of the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/vyCU1vRmLa— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2025 Oval OfficePresident TrumpThe White House