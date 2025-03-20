Search

WATCH: President Trump hangs copy of ‘Declaration of Independence’ in Oval Office

A copy of the Declaration of Independence is prominently displayed in the Oval Office, framed behind a curtain with American flags and historical busts, reflecting President Trump’s emphasis on American heritage.

