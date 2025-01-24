WATCH: President Trump signs executive order releasing all JFK, MLK, and Robert Kennedy assassination files January 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-trump-signs-executive-order-releasing-all-jfk-mlk-and-robert-kennedy-assassination-files/ Email Print The three high-profile assassinations have sparked decades of conspiracy theories and investigative discrepancies, leaving many Americans skeptical of the verdicts.President Trump has now signed an order to declassify the JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr. assassination files. pic.twitter.com/5BCvF0AWcR— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 23, 2025 executive orderJFK assassinationPresident Trump