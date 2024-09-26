WATCH: Pro-Israel influencer shuts down claims that Israel deliberately targets civilians September 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-israel-influencer-shuts-down-claims-that-israel-deliberately-targets-civilians/ Email Print Elica Le Bon an Iranian influencer speaking on Piers Morgan, smoothly dismantled the absurd claim that Israel deliberately targets civilians in Gaza and Lebanon. Thank you @piersmorgan for having me on to defeat the Jihadist narrative that has pervaded the western psyche. pic.twitter.com/xKEeaA4M33 — Elica Le Bon الیکا ل بن (@elicalebon) September 25, 2024 Elica Le BonIDFjihadTerrorism