Which countries have “too much influence” in the U.S.? Jewish congressman Andy Levin (D-MI) and MSNBC allege that it’s Israel, contrary to the facts.

Which countries have “too much influence” in the US? The statistics are pretty clear…and it isn’t Israel or the Jews contrary to what the media would like you to think. Facts matter! pic.twitter.com/YbOB2kp3GL — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) July 25, 2022