WATCH: Protesters start fires, block highway after Netanyahu fires defense minister

Following the news that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, protesters set fires and blocked Ayalon Highway.In addition, protests spread to Haifa, Netanya, Beersheba and Nahariya.Anti-government and hostage advocates claim that the firing of Gallant is "playing politics" during a war and could interfere with progress on hostage talks.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/VID-20241105-WA0065.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/VID-20241105-WA0084.mp4 anti-government demonstrationsBenjamin NetanyahuGallant