WATCH: Putin says Russia and US are patching up diplomatic relations February 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-putin-says-russia-and-us-are-patching-up-diplomatic-relations/ Email Print Russian President Vladimir Putin accused European leaders of interfering in U.S. elections and praised President Trump for not retaliating against his supposed allies who meddled in U.S. affairs.BREAKINGPresident Putin says Russia and the U.S. are officially patching things up and talking again. pic.twitter.com/3rla9OtMKv— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 19, 2025 JUST IN: Putin:“All European leaders directly interfered in the US election campaign against Trump, even to the point of insults” pic.twitter.com/0oZgKZDqEo— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) February 19, 2025 Donald TrumpRussiaVladimir Putin