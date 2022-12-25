WATCH: Reform rabbi MK draws outrage for bringing Torah scroll to women’s section of Western Wall December 26, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-reform-rabbi-mk-draws-outrage-for-bringing-torah-scroll-to-womens-section-of-western-wall/ Email Print Labor lawmaker Gilad Kariv brought a Torah scroll into the women’s section of the Western Wall on Sunday morning in protest over a bid by ultra-Orthodox parties to ban women-led services at the holy site. <iframe src=”//content.jwplatform.com/players/W14LnKqF-U4CTA3JQ.html” width=”480″ height=”270″ frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”auto”></iframe> Jerusalem holy sitesTorah scrollWestern WallWomen of the Wall