WATCH: Rep Mike Waltz praises Netanyahu for crippling terrorism across the Middle East

In an interview with political commentator Ben Shapiro, Rep. Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s pick for National Security Advisor, expressed his admiration for the daring and brilliant military victories Israel has achieved against the forces of terrorism since October 7th.

