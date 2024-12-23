WATCH: Rep Mike Waltz praises Netanyahu for crippling terrorism across the Middle East

In an interview with political commentator Ben Shapiro, Rep. Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s pick for National Security Advisor, expressed his admiration for the daring and brilliant military victories Israel has achieved against the forces of terrorism since October 7th.

Trump's National Security Advisor, Mike Woltze:

"Iran and its affiliates' downfall occurred due to @Netanyahu's leadership; what he did to Hezbollah with the beepers is going to be a remarkable movie one day."

While the international Left (including in Israel) fights against… pic.twitter.com/DikDrZtbqs

— ✡️ Real Palestinian (@shimrat1onal) December 23, 2024