WATCH: Russian aircraft shot down over Ukraine, split in 2

A Russian helicopter was shot down in eastern Ukraine. According to British media reports, it was the first Russian aircraft downed by the Starstreak, a UK-made shoulder-fired missile.

The video mentioned by The Times was reportedly filmed on 31 March in the area of Russian-occupied Holubivka, Luhansk Oblast, where Russian helicopters used to attack Ukrainian positions at a long distance every morning for several days in a row. pic.twitter.com/cvYTdRSp0V — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 2, 2022