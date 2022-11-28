WATCH: Saudi fan slams Israeli reporter at World Cup, ‘you are not welcome here’

Search

A Saudi football fan refused to speak to reporter Moav Vardi of Israel’s Kan 11 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, telling him, “You are not welcome here…there is no Israel, there is only Palestine.”

Israeli journalists covering the event have reported many such incidents.