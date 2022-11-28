WATCH: Saudi fan slams Israeli reporter at World Cup, ‘you are not welcome here’ November 28, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-saudi-fan-slams-israeli-reporter-at-world-cup-you-are-not-welcome-here/ Email Print A Saudi football fan refused to speak to reporter Moav Vardi of Israel’s Kan 11 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, telling him, “You are not welcome here…there is no Israel, there is only Palestine.” Israeli journalists covering the event have reported many such incidents. مشجع سعودي يرفض الحديث مع مراسل إسرائيلي “ليس هناك إسرائيل هناك فلسطين فقط” …. “انت ليس مرحب بك هنا” pic.twitter.com/1fLzuhRGiM — Haitham El-Tabei التابعي (@Haithamtabei) November 26, 2022 AntisemitismFIFAIsraeli-Palestinian conflictQatarSaudi ArabiaWorld Cup