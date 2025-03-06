WATCH: Sec Def Hegseth states US is prepared for war following Chinese threats March 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sec-def-hegseth-states-us-is-prepared-for-war-following-chinese-threats/ Email Print Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responded to the Chinese embassy’s post on X, which stated that China is ‘ready to fight until the end,’ whether in a trade or conventional war, saying, ‘We’re prepared. Those who long for peace must prepare for war.’US Defense Secretary Hegseth responds to China:We’re prepared. Those who long for peace must prepare for war. https://t.co/RuA5iNG1Lt pic.twitter.com/9qX39PwqjT— Clash Report (@clashreport) March 5, 2025 ChinaPete HegsethWar