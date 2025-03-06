WATCH: Sec Def Hegseth states US is prepared for war following Chinese threats

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responded to the Chinese embassy’s post on X, which stated that China is ‘ready to fight until the end,’ whether in a trade or conventional war, saying, ‘We’re prepared. Those who long for peace must prepare for war.’

