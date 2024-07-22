WATCH: Secret Service director grilled in House hearing on Trump assassination attempt July 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-secret-service-director-grilled-in-house-hearing-on-trump-assassination-attempt/ Email Print While questioning Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, Rep. Nancy Mace, accused her of being ‘full of sh*t today’ as she persistently dodged questions on the Trump assassination attempt. JUST IN: Rep. Nancy Mace tells Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle she is "full of sh*t today" as she continues to refuse to answer questions. Mace: "Have you provided a list today…" Cheatle: "I'll have to get back to you on that…" Mace: "That is a no. You are full of sh*t… pic.twitter.com/sRKpnOs1U5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 22, 2024 Donald Trump assassination attemptHouse hearingKim CheatleSecret ServiceThomas Matthew Crooks