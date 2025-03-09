WATCH: Secret Service shoots armed ‘suicidal’ man outside White House March 9, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-secret-service-shoots-armed-suicidal-man-outside-white-house/ Email Print U.S. Secret Service agents shot an armed man near the White House after he brandished a firearm during a confrontation; the suspect, identified as a suicidal individual traveling from Indiana, was hospitalized.United States Secret Service shot an ARMED man near the White House last night. pic.twitter.com/v3tcCMkvzD— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 9, 2025 Donald TrumpSecret ServiceWhite House