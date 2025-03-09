Search

WATCH: Secret Service shoots armed ‘suicidal’ man outside White House

U.S. Secret Service agents shot an armed man near the White House after he brandished a firearm during a confrontation; the suspect, identified as a suicidal individual traveling from Indiana, was hospitalized.

